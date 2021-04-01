Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Hold

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SMGZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

