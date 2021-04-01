Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Strong Sell

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3,968.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. New orders increased a notable 40% from the prior year to 6,681 units in the fourth quarter. Average sales price of new orders also inched up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Although shares of NVR have outperformed the industry over the past six months, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Also, higher land and labor costs, and stretched valuation are raising concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,710.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,294.72 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,617.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,282.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

