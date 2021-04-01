Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 469,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.