Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

