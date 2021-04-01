Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after buying an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,499,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.