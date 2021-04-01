Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to sequential organic sales and operating margin gains in the first half of fiscal 2021, despite earnings and sales decline. Organic sales returned to growth in the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by efforts to quickly respond to increased off-trade channel demand and changes in consumer occasions, as well as investments in new opportunities. Also, strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category and positive category mix aided net sales for the North America business. Moreover, the company expects improvements across all regions from the second half of fiscal 2020. However, continued disruptions in Travel Retail and on-trade businesses remain concerns. Also, Diageo’s margin performance was hurt by continued pressures from cost inflation.”

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $170.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

