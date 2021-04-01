Zacks Investment Management Takes $223,000 Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of P.A.M. Transportation Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

In related news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 1,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $61.70 on Thursday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $142.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.