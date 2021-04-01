Zacks Investment Management Invests $342,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $225.61 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $232.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

