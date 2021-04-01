Zacks Investment Management Invests $255,000 in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.