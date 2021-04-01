Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

