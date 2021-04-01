Zacks Investment Management Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 297,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

