Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

FELE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 228,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,942. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $82.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

