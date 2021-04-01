Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forum Merger III’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Merger III will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forum Merger III.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIII. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FIII stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. Forum Merger III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $12,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $10,935,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $11,073,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

