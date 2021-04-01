Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post sales of $368.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.69 million and the highest is $371.91 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $416.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.27. 97,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

