Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $944.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $967.55 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

