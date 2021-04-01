Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

