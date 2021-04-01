Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.