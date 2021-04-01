Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

