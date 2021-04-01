Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

