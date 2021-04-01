YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

