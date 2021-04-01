Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $37.19

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.19, but opened at $39.48. Yelp shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 5,079 shares traded.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.