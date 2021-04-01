Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

