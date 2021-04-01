Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Yelp has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

