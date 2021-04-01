Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.
Shares of Yellow stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
About Yellow
YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.