Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

In related news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Yellow

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

