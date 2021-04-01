X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XYF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of X Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

