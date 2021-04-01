Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Sells £40,400 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Wynnstay Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 480 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

