Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.74

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 12069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

