Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.74

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 12069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 400,698 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

