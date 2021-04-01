Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $8.27 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,054.78 or 0.99858844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and approximately $164.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00105006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,103 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

