WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $949.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 949.40 ($12.40) and last traded at GBX 947.40 ($12.38), with a volume of 353396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930.40 ($12.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 885.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 766.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

