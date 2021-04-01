Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0591 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $475,242.23 and $120,949.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,272.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.50 or 0.03280627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.00334254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.70 or 0.00915604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00428753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00370779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00270538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

