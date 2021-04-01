Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.82.

WIX opened at $279.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

