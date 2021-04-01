Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 12,403 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

