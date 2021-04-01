Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Up 2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) shares shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. 15,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WZZZY. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

