Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 92.3% in March

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Winpak has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Winpak from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

