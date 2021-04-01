Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $177.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.17, but opened at $135.61. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wingstop shares last traded at $138.08, with a volume of 10,113 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.
About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.