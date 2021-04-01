Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $177.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.17, but opened at $135.61. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wingstop shares last traded at $138.08, with a volume of 10,113 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

