Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,780. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,385.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

