Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 86,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.