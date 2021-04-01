Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 86,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
