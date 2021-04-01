Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.