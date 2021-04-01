Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

