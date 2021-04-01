Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

