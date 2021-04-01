Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.96.

WDC opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.