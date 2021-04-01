West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.80. 2,501,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

