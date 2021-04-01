West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.16. 24,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,543. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.