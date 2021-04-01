West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.94. 240,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

