West Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 733 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 167,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

