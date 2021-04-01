West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 306,314 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 306,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 12.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.