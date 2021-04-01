West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 566,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.