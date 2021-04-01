Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as low as C$7.91. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 490,707 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

