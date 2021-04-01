WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

